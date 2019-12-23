Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Zumiez posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. 74,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,088. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $822.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,590,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,165. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,548 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.