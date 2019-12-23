$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. KBR posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in KBR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 22,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 7.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $30.60. 14,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. KBR has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

