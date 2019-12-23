QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report $56.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.90 million and the highest is $57.00 million. QCR reported sales of $54.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $222.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.43 million to $224.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $212.90 million, with estimates ranging from $205.29 million to $217.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. QCR has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $686.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in QCR by 2,981.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in QCR during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 562.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

