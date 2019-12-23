$660,000.00 in Sales Expected for Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report sales of $660,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $620,000.00 and the highest is $700,000.00. Liquidia Technologies posted sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 million to $8.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $2.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liquidia Technologies.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.20).

LQDA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LQDA opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.52. Liquidia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.