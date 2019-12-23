Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Capitalization of $62.98 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00004450 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Exrates and CoinBene. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $62.98 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004893 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001324 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000811 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052542 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, BigONE, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, Indodax, Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinnest, YoBit, Crex24, Exrates, CoinBene, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.