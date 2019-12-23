TrueChain (TRUE) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX, HitBTC and Bithumb. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a total market cap of $17.42 million and $12.55 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00038484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.01 or 0.06232624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029877 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinBene, Bithumb, DragonEX, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.