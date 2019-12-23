NEO Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One NEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.91 or 0.00117456 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, COSS, TDAX and BitForex. NEO has a market cap of $628.78 million and approximately $419.48 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEO has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00183122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.01180848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NEO is neo.org

NEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, Bitbns, BitForex, ZB.COM, Exrates, CoinBene, Bibox, OKEx, Coinrail, Livecoin, Liquid, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Bitinka, Upbit, BigONE, Binance, OTCBTC, BCEX, Cryptopia, Coinsuper, Ovis, LBank, Switcheo Network, Koinex, CoinEx, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Bittrex, Huobi, BitMart, DragonEX, TDAX, Tidebit, Kucoin and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

