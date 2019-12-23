Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.25 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Litecoin has a total market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $3.25 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $42.31 or 0.00557454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, Bittylicious, Cryptomate and BL3P.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,696,394 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

