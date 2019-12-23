ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArQule’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ArQule posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArQule will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 805.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

ARQL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of ARQL stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.28 and a beta of 2.24. ArQule has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ArQule by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArQule by 270.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,701,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,273 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in ArQule by 438.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 289,663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ArQule by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArQule by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,203,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

