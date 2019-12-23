$379.48 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) will post sales of $379.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.06 million and the highest is $398.90 million. Ares Management posted sales of $214.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

ARES opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

