$86.38 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will announce sales of $86.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.80 million to $89.95 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance reported sales of $77.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full year sales of $339.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.80 million to $342.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $328.02 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $331.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 63.86%. The company had revenue of $85.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NYSE:ARI opened at $18.77 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 88.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

