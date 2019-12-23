Zacks: Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Exagen an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Exagen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Exagen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Exagen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the third quarter valued at $588,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,355,000.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43. Exagen has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

