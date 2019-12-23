Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) will announce sales of $1.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $804.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $804.40 million to $804.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.24 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.29% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

In other news, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $142,339.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $807,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $202,981.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,560,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,749,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after buying an additional 263,282 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3,642.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 217,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 195,610 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

