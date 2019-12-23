Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $49.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.71 million and the highest is $50.88 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $47.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $195.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.65 million to $196.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $201.80 million, with estimates ranging from $198.02 million to $205.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 22.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.43. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Amalgamated Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

