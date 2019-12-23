Brokerages Expect Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Truist Financial reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

TFC stock opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 83.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

