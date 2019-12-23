ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.10 Million

Analysts expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) to announce $22.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. ACM Research reported sales of $20.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $105.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $130.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ACM Research from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter worth $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ACM Research by 106.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $301.69 million, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

