Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $643.54 million, a P/E ratio of 212.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.13.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $783,560.03. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $60,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at $29,923,078.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 500,940 shares of company stock worth $33,211,462. 67.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

