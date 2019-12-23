bitUSD (BITUSD) Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Million

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 47.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $1,139.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00009543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00183639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01182851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00117398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,814,580 tokens. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

