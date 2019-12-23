Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce $2.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the lowest is $2.65 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $6.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nomura upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.16.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $280,889.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.