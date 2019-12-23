Mithril Ore Achieves Market Cap of $155,962.00 (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Mithril Ore has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Mithril Ore has a market cap of $155,962.00 and approximately $503.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril Ore token can now be purchased for approximately $12.16 or 0.00159931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril Ore alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00049789 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00329516 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003756 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013293 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015230 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 67.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009548 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,828 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official website is www.mithrilore.io . The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mithril Ore Token Trading

Mithril Ore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril Ore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.