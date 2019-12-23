Dock (DOCK) Price Down 9.5% This Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $2.03 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Binance, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00183639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01182851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00117398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,898,184 tokens. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

