Credits Hits 1-Day Volume of $403,325.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00001067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Mercatox, Kucoin and IDEX. Credits has a market cap of $15.09 million and approximately $403,325.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00033818 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 537% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Tidex, Mercatox, COSS, Gate.io, Kucoin, LBank, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

