Iungo Price Reaches $0.0007 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 49.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded 55.5% lower against the US dollar. One Iungo token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $27,209.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.47 or 0.06175234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo . The official website for Iungo is iungo.network . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

