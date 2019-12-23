Digiwage Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a market cap of $10,729.00 and $7.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digiwage has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00709240 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008623 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

