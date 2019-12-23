Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Receives $43.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on APOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $844.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 87,875 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $2,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $1,659,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 559,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,286,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $11,984,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

