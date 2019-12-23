Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Receives $21.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

JELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the second quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.