Brokerages Set Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) PT at $46.00

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

BMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 75.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,672,000 after buying an additional 1,299,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 580,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco Macro by 198.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 284,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMA opened at $33.70 on Friday. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.53. Banco Macro had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $490.69 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.