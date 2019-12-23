Brokerages Set Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) Target Price at GBX 85.25

Shares of Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 85.25 ($1.12).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JUST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Just Group from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, December 16th.

JUST opened at GBX 79.70 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The firm has a market cap of $824.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.31. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.30 ($1.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.96.

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

