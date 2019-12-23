Analysts Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT at $60.16

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $59.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,089 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,300 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

