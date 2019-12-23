AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.12. AeroVironment posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on AeroVironment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $394,313.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,272 shares of company stock worth $2,853,151. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $46,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 126.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 18.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 49.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAV stock opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.18.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

