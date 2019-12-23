WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $70.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

NYSE WNS opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. WNS had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WNS by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

