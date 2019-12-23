Zacks: Brokerages Expect CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CBIZ’s earnings. CBIZ posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CBIZ will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CBIZ.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $239.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 5,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $159,010.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,883.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $37,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,221 shares of company stock worth $7,273,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CBIZ by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.33. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

