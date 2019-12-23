Zacks: P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $54.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 224 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTSI stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.48. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $128.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

