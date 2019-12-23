Brokerages Set Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target at $370.83

Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. UBS Group upgraded Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Peter Horan sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.48, for a total transaction of $115,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 240.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 1,293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $294.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lendingtree has a 1 year low of $199.15 and a 1 year high of $434.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.15 and a 200-day moving average of $347.51.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.62. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

