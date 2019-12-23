Analysts Set RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) PT at $51.88

Shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.88.

RMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after purchasing an additional 982,739 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in RMR Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 742,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 117,880 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in RMR Group in the second quarter worth $34,295,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RMR Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,497,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RMR Group during the second quarter valued at $23,490,000. 41.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.17. RMR Group has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $77.83.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

