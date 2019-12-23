Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Receives $97.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, COO Paul A. Lang sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $80,548.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,087.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Drexler sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $55,507.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,745.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,330 shares of company stock worth $352,425. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Arch Coal by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at about $133,000.

Arch Coal stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. Arch Coal has a 1-year low of $68.63 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $3.05. The firm had revenue of $619.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.40 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 39.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

