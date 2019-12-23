Analysts Set Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) PT at $13.33

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,359,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,699,000 after purchasing an additional 123,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after buying an additional 231,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,752,000 after buying an additional 359,590 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,880,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,504,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,403,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,198 shares in the last quarter.

INN opened at $12.30 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Summit Hotel Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.