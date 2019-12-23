Pundi X NEM Hits 1-Day Volume of $414,203.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Pundi X NEM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Kryptono. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $2.61 million and $414,203.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00183639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01182851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00117398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 49,879,049,009 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,715,133,731 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

