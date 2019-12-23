AceD (ACED) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 192.9% higher against the US dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. AceD has a total market cap of $39,988.00 and $1.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004340 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000378 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 111% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 9,840,291 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,491 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

