Datacoin One Day Volume Reaches $9.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $24,144.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004879 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001316 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000814 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Datacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

