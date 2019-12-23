Next.exchange 1-Day Volume Tops $14,344.00 (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Next.exchange has a market cap of $485,589.00 and $14,344.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Next.exchange token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002753 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.47 or 0.06175234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Next.exchange

NEXT is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 22,334,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,338,366 tokens. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

