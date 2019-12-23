FLIP (FLP) Market Cap Hits $536,523.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One FLIP token can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. FLIP has a market capitalization of $536,523.00 and approximately $204.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00183639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01182851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00117398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

