Zacks: Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $855,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.69. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

