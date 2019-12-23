Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at BWS Financial

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BWS Financial from $31.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 132.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of REGI opened at $24.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.77 million. Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,616,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,637,000 after purchasing an additional 819,667 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,112,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 557,510 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,215,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 35.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,970,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 514,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 473,992 shares in the last quarter.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

