Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77 to $1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of +0.0% yr/yr to +1.5% yr/yr to $6.515-$6.612 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.48 billion.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

