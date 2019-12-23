Proteostasis Therapeutics’ (PTI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Proteostasis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

PTI stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. Research analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $287,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 142,446 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 142,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

