CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $112.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $92.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CarMax has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $100.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 466.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in CarMax by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 5,505.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

