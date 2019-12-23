PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PNC. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays set a $158.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.66.

NYSE:PNC opened at $159.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.85.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 65,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

