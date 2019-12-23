PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PNC. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays set a $158.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.66.
NYSE:PNC opened at $159.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.85.
In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 65,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
About PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
Featured Article: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.