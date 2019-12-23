Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $5.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE RAD opened at $14.03 on Monday. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $769.90 million, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rite Aid by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 889,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rite Aid by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 523.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,390 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 59.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

