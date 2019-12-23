Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Receives $131.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Nomura set a $136.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $105,986.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,561.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VAC opened at $129.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average is $104.82. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

